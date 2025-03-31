Crushers Sign Juan Zapata, RHP from Guardians Organization

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have signed Juan Zapata, a 26-year old right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic out of the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Zapata, 26, began his professional career at the age of 19, appearing in the Dominican Summer League before breaking into A-Ball with the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2021. Since then he has seen time at every level of the Guardians' minor league organization, making it to AAA-Columbus as recently as last season in 2024. He dazzled in his opportunity, giving up just one run in five innings across his two appearances.

Overall, in his six seasons in MiLB, Zapata sported a 4.87 ERA across 364 innings. He pitches to contact and limits walks, surrendering 3.0 BB/9 in his career to go with 276 strikeouts. Zapata made five starts for the Lake County Captains (High-A) in 2024 and has 46 career starts under his belt. Zapata gives Skipper Jared Lemieux options to expand his starting rotation or supplement the strong bullpen in 2025.

