Yager Named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Summer Camp

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager will be suiting up for Team Canada later this month. The Moose Jaw Warriors forward was invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase on Tuesday.

"Brayden has represented the Warriors' organization well on the international stage during his three years with the team and we're excited for him to have that opportunity once again," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Yager is coming off a career-best year with the Warriors as he scored 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins first round pick also added 11 goals and 27 points in 20 games as he helped the Warriors to the 2024 WHL Championship.

At the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, Yager was second on Canada in scoring with two goals and five points in five games.

Yager joins 42 of Canada's top junior aged players for a four-day training camp in Windsor, Ont.

The camp will feature practices, a Red-White game on July 30 and a game against Sweden on July 31.

Following the camp, Canada will travel to Plymouth, Mich. for the World Junior Summer Showcase. The Canadians will take on Finland on Aug. 2 and United States on Aug. 3.

