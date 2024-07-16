Howe Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, Temple to Attend Canada's U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Regina, Sask. - Hockey Canada announced today that 2005-born forward Tanner Howe will be taking part in Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, while 2007-born forward Cole Temple has been invited to Canada's 2024 Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp.

Canada's National Junior Team will gather at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, for a four-day training camp, July 28-31, which includes practices, a Red-White game on July 30 at 5:30 p.m. MDT and a game against Sweden on July 31 at 5:30 p.m. MDT. The team will also travel to Plymouth, Michigan, to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Aug. 1-3; it will take on Finland on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. MDT and the United States on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. MDT.

Canada's National Summer U18 Summer Selection Camp will take place in Calgary, Alta. from July 27-30 before the final roster is announced on July 31.

Howe, 18, was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29. The Prince Albert, Sask. product completed his fourth season with the Regiment in 2023-24, leading the Pats goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games this past season, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career.

"We are very proud of Tanner and his selection to the summer camp for Canada's National Junior Team," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "This is a well-earned opportunity for Tanner, the details in his game, his compete, and character, allow him this special opportunity to compete for a roster spot to play for Canada in Ottawa in December."

The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward who plays both left wing and centre hit the 200 game mark near the end of the season and has missed just one game over the last two seasons. The first-year captain now ranks T-65th in franchise history in games (207), 57th in goals (92), 34th in assists (141) and T-44th in points (233). For a second straight season, Howe reached 49 assists as well as 20+ goals for a third season, and the 60+ point mark for a third straight year.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will be played in Ottawa, Ont., from Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.

The 18,652-seat Canadian Tire Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators, will serve as the primary competition venue and host 17 games, including both semifinals and the bronze and gold medal games. The additional 14 games are set for TD Place, home of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, which can welcome approximately 9,000 fans.

Temple, 17, tallied 19 points (6G-13A) in 57 games as a 16-year-old with the Pats last season. The Brandon, Man. product represented Team Canada White at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge in October, recording six points (2G-4A) in eight games, helping Canada to a gold medal. The 5-foot-10, 161 lb. left-shot centre was drafted by the Pats with the fifth overall selection of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are excited for Cole and the opportunity to attend the selection camp for Canada's U-18 Hlinka-Gretzky team," Millar said. "Cole performed very well at last year's U-17 World Hockey Challenge, winning a gold medal with Canada White. That experience will benefit Cole as he prepares for this camp and looks to earn a spot-on Canada's roster."

The tournament will take place from Aug. 10-15 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The first contest will begin on Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. MT with a matchup between Slovakia and Sweden. Canada will close out opening-day action against Switzerland at 7:30 p.m. MT, before facing Slovakia on Aug. 6 and Sweden on Aug. 7 to close out preliminary-round play.

The semifinals are set for Aug. 9, with the bronze medal and gold medal games to follow on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. MT and 6 p.m. MT, respectively.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team will be looking for a third-consecutive gold medal, and a record-extending 25th summer U18 gold since 1992. Canada will be joined by Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland in Group A, while Group B is made up of Czechia, Finland, Germany and the United States.

