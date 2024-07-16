Carter Sotheran Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to share that defenseman Carter Sotheran has been invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase. The camp, which will take place in Windsor, Ontario from July 28 to August 3, will serve as an evaluation for Hockey Canada to select its roster to compete in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship this December.

Sotheran is one of 39 Canadian Hockey League players invited to attend camp at the WFCU Centre, home of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, later this month. The week-long camp will feature practices, a Red-White game on July 30 and an exhibition game against Sweden on July 31 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The team will also travel to Plymouth, Michigan, to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Aug. 1-3. The Canadians will face-off against Finland on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. PT and the United States on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. PT.

Sotheran enjoyed a career season in Portland, posting 40 points in 66 games. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect ranked second among Winterhawks defensemen with 17 goals last year in the regular season and postseason. During the 2024 WHL Playoffs, Sotheran recorded 11 points in 14 games and he led the league with a +20 rating in the postseason. Sotheran was a part of several key moments for the Winterhawks this past season, like scoring the overtime-winning goal against Everett in the second round of playoffs and scoring the Hawks' first two goals against Seattle at the Battle on the Sound inside Climate Pledge Arena. The Sanford, Man. native recently participated in his second Flyers Development Camp.

Hockey Canada had previously announced that Winterhawks' Head Coach/GM Mike Johnston and Head Equipment Manager Clayton Johns would be a part of this year's staff.

Good luck, Carter!

