Kettles Named to Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp Roster

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Calgary, AB - Hockey Canada has announced that Broncos defenseman Peyton Kettles has been named to the selection camp roster for the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

As part of Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp, 41 players - four goaltenders, 12 defencemen and 25 forwards - have been invited to compete to represent Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

This is the second time the Winnipeg, MB native has had an opportunity to represent his country, after appearing in seven games for Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island in December.

Kettles is one of twelve defenseman on the selection camp roster, a list that includes five other WHL'ers. In total, thirteen players from the Western Hockey League will attend camp.

The selection camp, set for July 27-30 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, will include a pair of Red-Black games on July 29-30.

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup begins on August 3rd at Rogers Place when Canada begins is gold medal defence against Czechia.

