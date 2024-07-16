Four Wheat Kings to Attend Hockey Canada Camps

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The Wheat Kings received a promising sign for both the present and future of the club today when Hockey Canada released their rosters for their Program of Excellence Summer Camps. The rosters for these camps represent hopefuls for the next three major international tournaments, and the Wheat Kings have at least one representative at each camp.

From July 18-24, Canada's top U17 players will have their camp in Oakville, Ontario. Hopefuls for the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team, meanwhile, will have their camp from July 27-30 in Calgary. From July 28 to August 3, possible World Junior candidates will take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan.

"It's a big day for our organization," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "To have representation at all three Hockey Canada camps is something that we are proud of. All the players attending have earned this opportunity and are excited to make an impression. Any time you have the opportunity to wear the Hockey Canada jersey, it's a huge honour and something that lasts a lifetime."

Forward Jaxon Jacobson and defenseman Giorgos Pantelas have been named to the camp roster for Canada's World Under-17 Challenge teams. Jacobson, the Wheat Kings first pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, made his WHL debut last season and put up six points in seven games, while leading the Manitoba U18AAA ranks in scoring with 106 points in just 35 games. He led the U18 AAA Wheat Kings to a provincial title and a spot in the TELUS Cup final.

Pantelas, also a first-round pick by the team in 2023, spent last season with RHA Kelowna in the CSSHL, posting 16 points in 30 games. The 6-foot-3 defenseman also made his WHL debut last season against the Regina Pats in the final game of the regular season, finishing with an even rating and three shots on goal.

Forward Joby Baumuller has been named to Canada's camp roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In his first full season with the Wheat Kings, Baumuller posted five goals and 11 points in 52 games, then added two assists in four playoff games. Baumuller also played for Team Canada White at the U17s last November, serving as an alternate captain and helping lead the team to a gold medal.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason has been named to the World Junior Summer Showcase roster, one of four goaltenders to play for Canada at the event. Bjarnason posted career-bests in goals against average (3.01) and save percentage (.907) last season. He's also played for Canada twice before, winning gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 World Under-18s.

The first of the official tournaments will be the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, from August 5-11 in Edmonton.

