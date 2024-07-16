Fifty-Two Western Hockey League Players Named to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Sixteen Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate in Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The event serves as a tryout for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Ottawa, Ont. from December 26, 2024- January 5, 2025.

WHL Players - National Men's Program of Excellence Summer Showcase

Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position NHL Draft

Carson Bjarnson Brandon Wheat Kings Carberry, Man. 6'3 202 G PHI 2023 (2/51)

Scott Ratzlaff Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6'1 175 G BUF 2023 (5/141)

Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George Cougars North Vancouver, B.C. 6'4 180 G Eligible 2025

Noah Chadwick Lethbridge Hurricanes Saskatoon, Sask. 6'4 200 D TOR 2023 (6/185)

Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon Blades McBride, B.C. 6'0 180 D NAS 2023 (1/24)

Sawyer Mynio Seattle Thunderbirds Kamloops, B.C. 6'1 180 D VAN 2023 (3/89)

Caden Price Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6'1 180 D SEA 2023 (3/84)

Carter Sotheran Portland Winterhawks Sanford, Man. 6'3 198 D PHI 2023 (5/135)

Carter Yakemchuk Calgary Hitmen Calgary, Alta. 6'3 194 D OTT 2024 (1/7)

Berkly Catton Spokane Chiefs Saskatoon, Sask. 5'10 170 F SEA 2024 (1/8)

Andrew Cristall Kelowna Rockets Burnaby, B.C. 5'10 175 F WSH 2023 (2/40)

Riley Heidt Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5'11 182 F MIN 2023 (2/64)

Tanner Howe Regina Pats Prince Albert, Sask. 5'11 182 F PIT 2024 (2/46)

Tij Iginla Kelowna Rockets Lake Country, B.C. 6'0 186 F UHC 2023 (1/6)

Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat Tigers Chetwynd, B.C. 6'4 215 F CBJ 2024 (1/4)

Brayden Yager Moose Jaw Warriors Saskatoon, Sask. 6'0 170 F PIT 2023 (1/14)

The Western Hockey League contingent includes six first-round selections from the 2023 and 2024 NHL Entry Draft, including recent top-10 selections Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ, 1/4), Tij Iginla (UHC, 1/6), Carter Yakemchuk (OTT, 1/7) and Berkly Catton (SEA, 1/8).

2024 WHL Champion Brayden Yager and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff are the lone returnees from the Team Canada squad that bowed out in the quarterfinals at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Swe.

Saskatoon Blades standout Tanner Molendyk made Team Canada ahead of the event but was sidelined by a wrist injury sustained in a pre-tournament game against Switzerland.

The Kelowna Rockets lead the way with three invitees, while the Seattle Thunderbirds and Prince George Cougars will both send a pair of stars to the showcase.

Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase begins with training camp on July 28 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., before moving south of the border to Plymouth, Mich. for games running from August 1-3.

Five current WHL staff and alumni will help steer the National Junior Team this season.

Lethbridge Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt and 'Canes legend Brent Seabrook make up Team Canada's management staff and helped select the roster of players attending the showcase.

Portland Winterhawks Senior Vice-President, General Manager and Head Coach Mike Johnston joins the squad as an assistant coach after leading Portland to a third straight 40-plus win season and a WHL Championship appearance.

Another Winterhawk, Clayton Johns, has been named Team Canada's equipment manager after a gold-medal run with Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup team in 2023.

Former Calgary Hitmen great Justin Pogge will reprise his role as goaltending consultant.

The Penticton, B.C. netminder has previously worked as a goaltending coach and consultant for the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship, the 2023 World Championship, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Thirteen WHL players to challenge for roster spots at Canada's U18 Team Selection Camp

Calgary, Alta. - Thirteen Western Hockey League players have been invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Selection Camp, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The athletes will battle for a chance to represent the Maple Leaf at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alta. from August 5-10.

Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position

Reese Hamilton Calgary Hitmen Whitewood, Sask. 5'11 168 D

Peyton Kettles Swift Current Broncos Winnipeg, Man. 6'2 156 D

Connor Schmidt Moose Jaw Warriors Sturgeon County, Alta. 5'11 176 D

William Sharpe Lethbridge Hurricanes Langley, B.C. 5'11 186 D

Jackon Smith Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 6'3 190 D

Joby Baumuller Brandon Wheat Kings Wilcox, Sask. 5'10 190 F

Braeden Cootes Seattle Thunderbirds Sherwood Park, Alta. 5'10 172 F

Benjamin Kindel Calgary Hitmen Coquitlam, B.C. 5'8 157 F

Kadon McCann Medicine Hat Tigers Cochrane, Alta. 6'2 188 F

Gavin McKenna Medicine Hat Tigers Whitehorse, Yukon 5'10 163 F

Cole Reschny Victoria Royals Macklin, Sask. 5'10 179 F

Cameron Schmidt Vancouver Giants Prince George, B.C. 5'7 150 F

Cole Temple Regina Pats Brandon, Man. 5'8 160 F

2024 WHL Rookie of the Year Gavin McKenna headlines the selection camp roster after a sensational season that saw him bury 34 goals and 63 assists for 97 points in 67 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2023-24.

The 16-year-old forward also set a Canadian record for goals and points at a single IIHF U18 World Championship with 10 goals and 10 assists in seven games en route to a gold medal.

Calgary Hitmen blueliner Reese Hamilton, a top prospect ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, was also a part of the gold medal-winning squad in May.

The Hitmen and Tigers lead the pack with two players each heading to camp, while a total of 11 Western League squads will be represented.

Selection camp is set for July 27-30 at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Alta.

The event will feature intra-squad games on July 29 and 30.

Kelowna Rockets bench boss Kris Mallette will make his debut as Head Coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup after winning gold twice as an assistant coach, with Kamloops Blazers goaltending coach Dan De Palma and Red Deer Rebels Athletic Therapist Terence Robertson also providing some WHL representation on the coaching staff.

Former Spokane Chiefs scout Byron Bonora will reprise his role as Head Scout for Team Canada.

Twenty-three WHL players and prospects invited to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp

Calgary, Alta. - Twenty-three Western Hockey League players and prospects have been invited to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The athletes will hit the ice at Joshua's Creek Arenas in Oakville, Ont. from July 18-24.

All 80 participants have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League clubs, while a select few have already made their CHL debut.

While this marks one of their first opportunities to impress Team Canada brass in person, players will continue to be evaluated at the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season before rosters are finalized for the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

The event runs from November 1-9 in Sarnia, Ont.

Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position

Ryley Budd Saskatoon Blades Calgary, Alta. 5'11 157 G

Carter Esler Spokane Chiefs Okotoks, Alta. 5'9 140 G

Payton Shore Red Deer Winnipeg, Man. 6'1 161 G

Carson Carels Prince George Cougars Cypress River, Man. 6'0 168 D

Griffin Darby Portland Winterhawks Swift Current, Sask. 6'0 150 D

Landon DuPont Everett Silvertips Calgary, Alta. 5'10 172 D

Ryan Lin Vancouver Giants Richmond, B.C. 5'11 152 D

Brek Liske Everett Silvertips Beausejour, Man. 6'1 185 D

Giorgos Pantelas Brandon Wheat Kings Victoria, B.C. 6'2 184 D

Daxon Rudolph Prince Albert Raiders Lacombe, Alta. 6'1 185 D

Keaton Verhoeff Victoria Royals Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6'3 200 D

Riley Boychuk Prince Albert Raiders Cochrane, Alta. 5'9 160 F

Brody Gillespie Spokane Chiefs Vancouver, Wash. 5'11 172 F

Beckett Hamilton Red Deer Rebels Saskatoon, Sask. 5'10 150 F

Joe Iginla Edmonton Oil Kings Lake Country, B.C. 5'10 157 F

Jaxon Jacobson Brandon Wheat Kings Brandon, Man. 5'8 162 F

Caelan Joudrey Wenatchee Wild Airdrie, Alta. 6'3 163 F

Ty Meunier Prince Albert Raiders St. Albert, Alta. 5'8 142 F

Brett Olson Vancouver Giants Spruce Grove, Alta. 6'2 168 F

Cruz Pavao Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 5'10 183 F

Mathis Preston Spokane Chiefs Penticton, B.C. 5'11 166 F

Liam Ruck Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 5'11 155 F

Markus Ruck Medicine Hat Tigers Osoyoos, B.C. 5'10 150 F

Landon DuPont, the first defenceman to receive exceptional status to play in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old, is among the top names to watch at camp.

Goaltender Carter Esler (Spokane Chiefs), defencemen Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals), forward Mathis Preston (Spokane Chiefs) and twins Liam and Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers) have previously represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Former Spokane Chiefs scout Byron Bonora led the player selection process, while nine other current and former WHL staff will lead Canada's U17 squads this season.

Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta, former Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Travis Crickard, Lethbridge Hurricanes Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Matt Anholt, Prince Albert Raiders assistant coach Ryan McDonald and Saskatoon Blades goaltending coach Jeff Harvey have joined Canada's front office and coaching staff.

Giants equipment manager Cord Ivanco, Brandon Wheat Kings athletic therapist Zach Hartwick, Prince George Cougars athletic therapist Mitchell Karapita and Victoria Royals team physician Dr. Micheal Conrad will serve as support staff for camp and the main event.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.