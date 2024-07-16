Griffin Darby Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to share that defenseman Griffin Darby has been selected to attend Hockey Canada's under-17 development camp in Oakville, Ontario from July 18-24.

Eighty players, all drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, will compete in the week-long camp that features practices and scrimmages. Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2024-25 season in preparation for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

Darby, 16, played last season with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 program of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League. The Swift Current, Sask. product produced four goals and 21 assists for 25 points in 39 games. Originally selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Darby signed with the Winterhawks last summer and appeared in two WHL preseason contests last fall.

Good luck, Griffin!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.