Griffin Darby Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp
July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to share that defenseman Griffin Darby has been selected to attend Hockey Canada's under-17 development camp in Oakville, Ontario from July 18-24.
Eighty players, all drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, will compete in the week-long camp that features practices and scrimmages. Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2024-25 season in preparation for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ontario.
Darby, 16, played last season with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 program of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League. The Swift Current, Sask. product produced four goals and 21 assists for 25 points in 39 games. Originally selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Darby signed with the Winterhawks last summer and appeared in two WHL preseason contests last fall.
Good luck, Griffin!
-
