Wenatchee Forward Caelan Joudrey Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence
July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey vs. the Red Deer Rebels
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Dwayne Sampson/Red Deer Rebels)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2008-born forward Caelan Joudrey has been named to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, earning a slot in the Canadian Under-17 National Development Camp, scheduled to begin Thursday in Oakville, Ontario. Joudrey was one of 80 players named to the U17 camp, and one of only 163 Canadian players nationwide to be named to this year's Program of Excellence camps.
The Program of Excellence is a three-step Hockey Canada program to identify top Canadian hockey talent and begin evaluating players for upcoming international competitions, and Joudrey's nomination to this week's camp marks his first step into the Program of Excellence. Three camps will be held through August 3 to determine rosters for the World Under-17 Challenge in November, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for under-18 players next month in Edmonton, Alberta and the World Junior Championships this coming December and January in Ottawa, Ontario.
Joudrey, a third-round 2023 WHL draft pick of the former Winnipeg ICE, made a tremendous first impression this past season in his debut junior campaign with the Wild. The native of Airdrie, Alberta made seven regular-season and five playoff appearances for Wenatchee, tallying goals in back-to-back games this past February and adding an assist to his haul. As a member of the Airdrie CFR Bisons Under-18 club in the Alberta Elite Hockey League, Joudrey finished second on his team with 44 points, earning second-team all-league honors. He also impressed those in attendance at the WHL Cup last fall, picking up four goals and four assists for Team Alberta in a five-game tournament, including a hat trick in the semifinal against Saskatchewan and a four-point showing in the title game against Manitoba.
This year's World U17 Challenge is scheduled for November 1 to 9 in Sarnia, Ontario. Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2024-25 season in preparation for the tournament.
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Caelan Joudrey on his selection to Canada's Under-17 national development camp, and wish him all success in his quest to represent Team Canada on the international stage.
