Schmidt Earns Invite to Canada's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Camp

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Coming off a strong rookie season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Connor Schmidt will get an opportunity to test himself against the country's best.

The 17-year-old defenceman is one of 41 players invited to Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Selection Camp for the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

"This is a great opportunity for Connor to play against some high-level competition from his age group and develop going into next season," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Schmidt suited up in 41 games during his 16-year-old season with the Warriors, finishing with three goals and eight points.

He also added a goal in nine playoff games as he helped the Warriors capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Schmidt represented Canada at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up one assist in seven games with Canada Red.

The selection camp runs from July 27-30 at WinSport Event Centre in Calgary.

The 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup will be hosted in Edmonton this year with Canada opening the tournament's preliminary round against Switzerland on Monday, Aug. 5.

The Canadians take on Slovakia on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and finish the round robin against Sweden on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.