Reschny & Verhoeff Invited to Team Canada Development Camps
July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are pleased to announce that forward Cole Reschny has been invited to the Team Canada selection camp for the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and that defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been invited to Team Canada's 2024 National Under-17 Development Camp.
17-year-old Reschny completed his first season with the Royals during the 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 61 games played. His 59 points were second most by any Royal during the season, while also helping him reach fifth in scoring amongst rookies in the WHL.
The product of Macklin, SK. represented Canada at the 2023 World U17 Championship for Canada Red this past November. During the tournament, Reschny tallied 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points during 7 games played.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual international U18 tournament. The 2024 tournament will take place from August 5th to 10th at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. Canada will play in three round-robin games against Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden before the knock-out stages begin on August 9th.
Verhoeff was the Royals fourth overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 16-year-old is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he appeared in 22 games for RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18, and 12 games for the Royals. During his time with RINK, Verhoeff scored 7 goals and added 20 assists for 27 points. His point total was the 11th highest amongst defencemen in the CSSHL. Along with his games in Kelowna, Verhoeff registered 2 assists with the Royals, and appeared in all 4 playoff games.
The product of Fort Saskatchewan, AB, represented Canada on the international stage earlier this year, suiting up in the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea. In 4 games played, Verhoeff registered 1 goal and added two assists for three points.
Verhoeff will attend the Hockey Canada Camp which will run from July 18th to 23rd. Players who are in attendance will look to secure their spot on Team Canada's World Under-17 Championship roster from November 1st - 9th in Sarnia, ON.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024
- Molendyk & Budd Invited to Canada Summer Camps - Saskatoon Blades
- Carter Sotheran Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase - Portland Winterhawks
- Griffin Darby Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp - Portland Winterhawks
- Rudolph, Boychuk, Meunier All Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp - Prince Albert Raiders
- Chadwick, Sharpe Named to Hockey Canada Summer Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Reschny & Verhoeff Invited to Team Canada Development Camps - Victoria Royals
- Wenatchee Forward Caelan Joudrey Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence - Wenatchee Wild
- Fifty-Two Western Hockey League Players Named to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps - WHL
- Catton, Esler, Gillespie, Preston Invited to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Incoming Rookies Lin, Olson Invited to Hockey Canada's U17 Development Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Giants Forward Schmidt Named to Hockey Canada's Summer U18 Selection Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Yager Named to Hockey Canada's World Junior Summer Camp - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Schmidt Earns Invite to Canada's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Camp - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Four Wheat Kings to Attend Hockey Canada Camps - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Howe Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, Temple to Attend Canada's U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Regina Pats
- Jackson Smith, Cruz Pavao Invited to Hockey Canada Summer Camps - Tri-City Americans
- Kettles Named to Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp Roster - Swift Current Broncos
- Five Tigers Named to Team Canada Summer Camps - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Reschny & Verhoeff Invited to Team Canada Development Camps
- Victoria Royals Name Don MacGillivray Assistant Coach
- Victoria Royals Appoint Malcolm Salter as Director of Analytics and Strategy
- Victoria Selects Markus Loponen and Simon Pohludka in 2024 CHL Import Draft
- Four Royals Invited to NHL Development Camps