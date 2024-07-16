Reschny & Verhoeff Invited to Team Canada Development Camps

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are pleased to announce that forward Cole Reschny has been invited to the Team Canada selection camp for the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and that defenceman Keaton Verhoeff has been invited to Team Canada's 2024 National Under-17 Development Camp.

17-year-old Reschny completed his first season with the Royals during the 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 61 games played. His 59 points were second most by any Royal during the season, while also helping him reach fifth in scoring amongst rookies in the WHL.

The product of Macklin, SK. represented Canada at the 2023 World U17 Championship for Canada Red this past November. During the tournament, Reschny tallied 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points during 7 games played.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual international U18 tournament. The 2024 tournament will take place from August 5th to 10th at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. Canada will play in three round-robin games against Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden before the knock-out stages begin on August 9th.

Verhoeff was the Royals fourth overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 16-year-old is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he appeared in 22 games for RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18, and 12 games for the Royals. During his time with RINK, Verhoeff scored 7 goals and added 20 assists for 27 points. His point total was the 11th highest amongst defencemen in the CSSHL. Along with his games in Kelowna, Verhoeff registered 2 assists with the Royals, and appeared in all 4 playoff games.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, AB, represented Canada on the international stage earlier this year, suiting up in the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea. In 4 games played, Verhoeff registered 1 goal and added two assists for three points.

Verhoeff will attend the Hockey Canada Camp which will run from July 18th to 23rd. Players who are in attendance will look to secure their spot on Team Canada's World Under-17 Championship roster from November 1st - 9th in Sarnia, ON.

