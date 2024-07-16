Chadwick, Sharpe Named to Hockey Canada Summer Camps

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are proud to announce that Hockey Canada has named 2005-born defenceman Noah Chadwick and 2007-born defenceman Will Sharpe have been invited to Canadian selection camps.

Chadwick, 19, will participate in the National Junior Team Summer Showcase. The Saskatoon, SK, product will be one of only 13 defencemen to compete in the camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship team. He is one of 16 Western Hockey League players invited to the U20 Showcase. Chadwick has never represented Canada at the International level.

The Summer Showcase will take place from July 28 to August 3 in Windsor, Ontario and Plymouth, Michigan.

The 6'4, 200-pound rearguard was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth-round (185th overall) in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Chadwick appeared in one game with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies at the end of the 2023-2024 season. He recorded a career-high 56 points (12g-44a) along with 24 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 66 regular season games with the Hurricanes last season. He added one assist in four playoff games. The former second-round draft pick of the 'Canes has skated in 146 career regular season games totaling 79 points (19g-60a) along with 44 penalty minutes.

Sharpe, 17, has been invited to participate in Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp which will take place at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre on July 29-30. The Delta, BC, product will be one of 24 defenceman vying for a spot on the Canadian 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster; the tournament will be held in Edmonton from August 5-10.

Sharpe has previously represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2023.

The 6'1, 190-pound rearguard was selected by the Hurricanes in the first-round (11th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Sharpe appeared in 58 regular season games during his rookie campaign in the 2023-2024 season where he collected 11 points (4g-7a) along with 40 penalty minutes. He was held pointless in four post-season games. He has skated in 60 career regular season games with the Hurricanes.

