Giants Incoming Rookies Lin, Olson Invited to Hockey Canada's U17 Development Camp

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants 16-year-old skaters Ryan Lin and Brett Olson are two of 80 players invited to Hockey Canada's n ational under-17 development camp, which will run July 18-24 at Joshua's Creek Arenas in Oakville, Ont.

Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2024-25 season in preparation for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ont.

"The Vancouver Giants would like to congratulate both Ryan and Brett on earning an invitation to Hockey Canada's U17 development camp," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "They are both excellent young players and we are excited to see them make the most of this opportunity."

Seventeen of the 80 players represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, including Lin, who was the Giants first pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, sixth overall (Beites, Chartrand, Croskery, Di Iorio, Edwards, Ellsworth, Esler, Lawrence, Lin, O'Donnell, Preston, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Rudolph, Valentini, Verhoeff, Wassilyn).

The player selection process was led by Head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, AB), with assistance from regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec), Rob Simpson (Ontario), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic) and Darrell Woodley (Ontario), as well as Member representatives.

Lin, 16, was the Giants first pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, sixth overall. The right-shot defender made a seamless transition from U15 to U18 prep this past season for Delta Hockey Academy, scoring 10 goals and 32 points in 28 games. He was named a First-Team All-Star in the CSSHL U18 Prep BC/US Division, after leading all Delta skaters in scoring, despite being a defenceman.

Lin also played in one regular season and three playoff games for the Giants, where he didn't look out of place at all despite being just 15 years old at the time.

Olson, 16, was the Giants eighth overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and was also a First-Team All-Star this past season for the St. Albert Raiders in the AEHL. The right-shot centre registered 25 goals and 35 assists for 60 points in 35 games, good for second in league scoring. Olson was named the Top Forward in the AEHL, much in part thanks to an impressive 23-game point streak from November 18, 2023 to February 17, 2024, during which he produced 47 points (20G-27A), including three hat-tricks.

Last week, Giants GM Barclay Parneta was also announced as the Director of Operations for one of the two Canada U17 teams, a role he also held in 2023. At last year's tournament, Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored the Golden Goal for Canada White, potting the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over the United States. It was Canada's first Gold Medal at the tournament since 2015.

