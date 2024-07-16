Rudolph, Boychuk, Meunier All Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp
July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince Albert Raiders News Release
All three of Prince Albert's first round picks in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft will be heading to Canada's U17 development camp. Daxon Rudolph (1st overall), Riley Boychuk (2nd overall), and Ty Meunier (7th overall) will head to Oakville, Ontario, where the camp runs from July 18-24.
In his first year with the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) U18 program, Rudolph finished eighth in league scoring, and second in scoring among defencemen in the entire CSSHL, scoring 59 points (22G-37A). His nine powerplay goals were tied for third most in the league, and he also registered 13 powerplay assists. In five games in the U18 Prep Western Championship, the blueliner tallied eight points (4G-4A), with two of those goals coming on the powerplay.
The only player that had more points than Rudolph on the NAX roster was Boychuk. The forward led NAX in scoring, and finished tied for third in league scoring with 62 points (16G-46A). His 21 powerplay assists were second most in the CSSHL, and his 2.30 points per game clip was the third highest in the league. Boychuk tallied nine points in five games in the U18 Prep Western Championship (2G-7A). Impressively, the Cochrane, AB product didn't take a single penalty in the regular season, and had just two penalty minutes in the Western Championship.
Rounding out the trio is Meunier, who is coming off of a stellar year with the U18 AAA St. Albert Raiders of the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). He led the league in rookie scoring, and finished fourth overall in the league with 53 points (27G-26A). His 27 goals were tied for the most in the league, and his nine powerplay goals were also tied for the most. What separated himself from the rest of the league were his game winning goals, where he scored a league high seven.
Last week, Raiders assistant coach Ryan McDonald was named an assistant coach of Team Canada Black for the U17 World Hockey Challenge. The event runs from November 1-9, 2024 in Sarnia, Ontario.
