Five Tigers Named to Team Canada Summer Camps

July 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Hockey Canada has invited 163 players to participate in its Program of Excellence summer camps - Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp and Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp.

We are thrilled for the opportunity to host summer camps across our Program of Excellence this year and gain valuable insights into the development of our up-and-coming athletes," said Senior Vice-President of High Performance and Hockey Operations Scott Salmond. "The athletes will gain experience in the operations of our program ahead of the 2024 U17 World Challenge, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the highly anticipated 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa."

The Tigers will be well represented with five players being invited to the summer camps.

Cayden Lindstrom was one of the 42 players invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase. The showcase will take place July 28 to August 3 in Windsor, Ontario and Plymouth, Michigan. The invitation is another big accomplishment in an already exciting summer after being selected fourth overall in the NHL Draft.

Gavin McKenna and Kadon McCann were invited to Canada's National Men's Summer U-18 Team Selection Camp. They will be joining 39 other players in Calgary for the selection camp, which will run July 27th to 29th. McKenna is only of five players invited who won gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship in Finland this summer.

Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck will take part in Canada's National U-17 Development Camp in Oakville, Ontario on July 18 to 24. They will join 78 players at the camp, including 15 of their teammates from the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Congratulations to the players on their selections and we look forward to seeing them proudly don the maple leaf.

