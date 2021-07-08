Worcester's Jack Lopez, Jeter Downs Earn Major Recognition in Olympics, Futures Game

WORCESTER, MA -- Two members of the Worcester Red Sox will have the chance to represent the newly minted WooSox on national, and international, stages in the coming weeks.

Jeter Downs, Boston's No. 2 prospect and one of Worcester's primary middle infielders, received an invitation to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game where he will compete with other top minor league prospects in a seven-inning game as a part of All-Star Sunday on July 11.

Jack Lopez, a utility infielder for the WooSox, has agreed to join Team USA when they compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games later this month. Lopez played for his native country Puerto Rico in the Olympic Qualifiers, but received the invite to the United States squad as a utility man, or dare I say a jack-of-all-trades.

