Stripers Sweep Sounds in Twinbill

NASHVILLE - The Gwinnett Stripers powered their way to a sweep of the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader Thursday at Coolray Field. Gwinnett hit two home runs in each game and shutout the Nashville offense in game two.

The Stripers outhit the Sounds 10-5 on their way to a 7-2 win in game one. Jason Kipnis and Sean Kazmar Jr. each hit two-run homers to pace the Stripers.

Jamie Westbrook drilled a two-run home run in the seventh to give Nashville their two runs. Lorenzo Cain played in his first game with the Sounds on MLB rehab assignment, he went 1-for-2 and started in center field.

Gwinnett picked up right where they left off in game one when Cristian Pache led off the first frame with a home run. Just an inning later, Drew Waters crushed a three-run homer to give the Stripers a quick 4-0 lead. Gwinnett added a run in the third and fourth inning in their 6-0 win.

Matt Lipka recorded the only hit for the Sounds in game two. The one hit is a season-low.

Game five of the seven-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-0, 0.95) starts for Nashville against left-hander Kyle Muller (2-1, 4.60) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost eight of their last 12 games on the road.

Jamie Westbrook has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games...batting .379 (33-for-87) with 18 runs, 8 doubles, 6 home runs and 24 RBI...he has 10 multi-hit efforts during that span.

The Sounds are 2-2 in doubleheaders this season...Nashville swept Toledo in a twinbill on 5/7.

Nashville was shutout for the third time this season and first since 6/5 at Charlotte.

Nashville posted a season-low with one hit.

