Saints Beat Down Iowa Cubs 10-3

July 8, 2021







DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints were just 1-8 on Thursday games entering play at Principal Park on Thursday. Their lone Thursday win came in Des Moines back on May 27 as part of a six-game sweep at Principal Park. You can now make it two victories on Thursday as the Saints won 10-3 over the Iowa Cubs and have now won all nine games played in the I-Cubs home ballpark.

The Saints began their onslaught in the third when they put up a season high seven runs. With one out, three straight walks loaded the bases for Willians Astudillo. He cleared them with a double down the third base line giving the Saints a 3-0 lead. Mark Contreras followed with an RBI triple making it 4-0. Damek Tomscha increased the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single to left-center. Two batters later Jimmy Kerrigan finished the scoring with a two-run blast to straightaway center, his seventh of the season, making it 7-0.

The Saints didn't stop as they scored three in the fourth on a pair of long balls. Jose Miranda led off the inning with a double to left and Drew Maggi clubbed a two-run homer to left-center, his seventh of the season and fifth in seven games, to make it 9-0. Two batters later Astudillo crushed a solo homer to left, his first as a Saints, giving the Saints a 10-0 lead. Astudillo finished the night 2-5 with a double, home run and a career tying high four RBI.

Saints starter Charlie Barnes was strong through the first 5.0 inning as he entered play with the fourth best ERA in Triple-A East. He didn't allow a run and gave up just four hits through the first 5.0 innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth.

The Iowa Cubs got on the board in the sixth when Charlie Barnes had trouble finding the strike zone. He led off the inning by hitting Tony Wolters. With one out he walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases. On a 3-2 pitch Alfonso Rivas cleared the bases with a double to make it 10-3.

From there, the Saints bullpen did the rest as Ian Hamilton went 2.1 scoreless innings and Kyle Barraclough went 1.1 hitless, shutout innings of relief. The Saints bullpen hasn't given up a run in 11.1 innings.

The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday at 7:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Chandler Shepherd (3-3, 5.85) to the mound while the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

