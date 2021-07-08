Thursday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed

Wednesday night's game vs. the Durham Bulls has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates at Harbor Park will open at 4 pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's game are able to exchange their tickets at the Harbor Park box office for a ticket with the same admission price to a future 2021 Tides game based upon availability, including Wednesday's single-admission doubleheader.

