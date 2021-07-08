"Flicks at Victory Field" Returning Three Nights this Summer/Fall

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced Field of Dreams (PG), Rookie of the Year (PG) and Bull Durham (R) as upcoming "Flicks at Victory Field" presented by Indiana WIC and Toyota.

Field of Dreams is set to air Thursday, July 29 and will be followed by Rookie of the Year on Friday, Aug. 20 and Bull Durham on Thursday, Sept. 23. Gates open at 6:00 PM and showtimes are at 7:00 PM. "With Victory Field operating at full capacity once again, we are excited for the return of our 'Flicks at Victory Field' series," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager.

"Movie-goers and baseball fans alike are in for a treat as we create a memorable movie-watching experience at The Vic through three baseball classics."

On-field seating highlights the viewing experience for attendees, with the Victory Field outfield accommodating 800 individuals for $15 per ticket. Picnic blankets, lawn chairs and tarps are permitted for on-field guests.

General admission seating bowl tickets are just $10. Further, attendees can enjoy a premium experience in the Yuengling Landing and Elements Financial Club. Popcorn, soda and beer are included for two hours (6:30-8:30 PM) for Landing and Club tickets.

Guests can also reserve VIP group experiences in the First and Third Base Terraces (minimum 15 people, maximum 40) along with the Party Deck (minimum 15 people, maximum 20) at $40 per ticket for each location. Popcorn, soda and beer are included for two hours (6:30-8:30 PM) with the $40 VIP ticket.

All tickets must be purchased in advance online. Questions can be directed to the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Limited $5 parking will be available in the Victory Field parking lot, and concession stands behind Sections 106 and 111 will also be open, where credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment.

