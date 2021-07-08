Thursday's Bulls-Tides Game in Norfolk Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

NORFOLK, Va. - The Bulls' scheduled game versus the Norfolk Tides on Thursday evening at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28 in Norfolk. Both games will be seven-inning contests, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05pm. Game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Durham and Norfolk are slated to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm ET. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been announced.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, July 13, to start a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all other remaining Bulls home games are also available at durhambulls.com.

