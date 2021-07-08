Breyvic Valera Leads Bisons to 4-2 Win over Rochester on Thursday Night

Continuing the trend from the past couple nights, the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings were locked in a back and forth affair at Frontier Field. The Herd edged out Rochester in the top of the 9th, scoring two runs to take down their rival, 4-2.

After being tied at one for two innings, the Bisons took the lead in the top of the 5th. With two outs, Logan Warmoth worked a walk, putting the go-ahead run on base for the Herd. Just two pitches later, Warmoth stole second base, putting himself in scoring position for Dilson Herrera. Herrera took advantage of the opportunity, hitting a single to score the speedy Warmoth and Buffalo took a 2-1 lead.

The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the 6th, scoring one run to tie the game at two. After four scoreless innings from the Herd's pitchers, Jake Noll led off the inning with a standup triple for Rochester. Daniel Palka wasted no time to score Noll, hitting a single to right field on the first pitch of his at-bat. Nick Allgeyer battled back at the Red Wings' lineup, striking out Brandon Snyder for the first out of the inning, but on the next at-bat, Blake Swihart doubled down the left-field line to put two runners in scoring position for Rochester. After hitting a batter to load the bases with two outs, Patrick Murphy took over on the mound for Allgeyer and got the final out of the inning to limit the Red Wings to just one run.

Both teams were blanked in the 7th and 8th innings, but the Bisons got their offense rolling again in the top of the 9th. With one out, Juan Graterol worked a walk to give the Bisons a base runner, and Kevin Vicuna came into the game as a pinch-runner for the veteran. Warmoth stepped to the plate next and singled to center field to put the go-ahead run in scoring position for the Herd. Herrera then grounded out to the pitcher on a swinging bunt, moving both runners into scoring position. Breyvic Valera got the job done for the club, singling to right field to score two runs for Buffalo, and the Bisons took a 4-2 lead.

Needing just three outs to secure the win, Bryan Baker took the mound for the Herd. The closer did just that, getting three outs on just eleven pitches to give the Bisons their second win of the series.

Despite the two teams being placed in a 40-minute weather delay to start the game, the Red Wings came out hot, scoring one run in the bottom of the 1st.

After striking out the first batter of the game on three pitches, Corban Joseph got the best of Tommy Milone, hitting a standup triple to right field on the first pitch of the at-bat. Joseph later scored for Rochester on a wild pitch, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead.

The Bisons battled back in the top of the third, scoring to tie the game at one. With one out, Warmoth worked a walk to give the Herd a baserunner. Warmoth was later moved to second base after a fielder's choice on a groundout. Valera got the job done for Buffalo, hitting a two-out single to score the speedy Warmoth, who beat the throw from center field.

Valera is notorious in Rochester for getting the best of the Red Wings and Thursday night was no different. Knocking in three of the four runs for the Herd, the veteran was key to Buffalo's success. After tonight's impressive performance, Valera is now third in the clubhouse for runs batted in.

Warmoth was equally as notable as Valera on Thursday night, working his way on base three times, with two walks and one hit. All three times Warmoth got on base, he scored, providing the Bisons with three of their four runs.

The Bisons (33-22) and Red Wings (23-33) go right back at it on Friday night at Frontier Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. Connor Overton is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

