WooSox and IronPigs Postponed Due to Rain

July 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Thursday night's scheduled contest between the Worcester Red Sox and Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed due to rains in the area. A makeup date is TBD.

Worcester's Kyle Hart (4-4, 4.66) is scheduled to face David Parkinson (0-5, 6.65) in tomorrow's matchup at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

Following Friday's game, Worcester and Lehigh Valley will play on Saturday and Sunday. The WooSox are off Monday and return to Polar Park on Tuesday for a six-game series versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees.

