Thursday's Game Postponed, DH Scheduled Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats announced that Thursday's 7 p.m. game (July 8) against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Bats and Redbirds will now play a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, July 9, at Louisville Slugger Field.

Friday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning contests beginning at 5:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.). The second contest of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can redeem their tickets from Thursday's game for any remaining Bats home game during the 2021 season. Tickets can only be exchanged in-person at the Louisville Bats Box Office (Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and during home games).

Please call the Louisville Bats Box Office at (502) 212-2287 with any questions.

