Jumbo Shrimp Swept in Doubleheader as Losing Skid Slips to Five

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in a pair of close ballgames Thursday, dropping game one 4-2 and losing the finale 4-3 to Charlotte at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (29-26) were helped in game one by Lewin Díaz's 10th home run of the, while Deven Marrero went yard in game two to back up a strong outing from Parker Bugg. Charlotte (24-31) have now won each of the first three games of the series, doing so by a combined four runs.

Game 1

Charlotte took an early lead in the top of the first inning. The first batter of the game, Zach Remillard, drew a walk and then on the first pitch of the next at-bat, Blake Rutherford hit a home run to right field to put the Knights up, 2-0.

Jacksonville responded in the bottom half of the first inning with a home run of their own. With two outs, Díaz worked an eight-pitch and capped it off with a solo shot to right field to make it 2-1. It was his 10th home run of the season and his sixth extra-base hit in a span of nine games.

The Knights extended their lead in the top of the second inning. Marco Hernandez got on base with a single to center field. The next batter, Nate Nolan, brought him home with an RBI double. A couple batters later, Rutherford notched his third RBI of the game with a bloop single to center field to give Charlotte a 4-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp respond in the bottom half of the inning. Lorenzo Quintana led off the inning with a double to right field. The next batter, Brian Miller, brought him home on an RBI single to make the score 4-2.

For the next five innings, it became a pitcher's duel. Jacksonville's Brandon Leibrandt (loss, 0-2) retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and Jake Fishman tossed two scoreless innings, striking out two. Charlotte's Jonathan Stiever (win, 3-4) gave up two runs in five innings, striking out five. Kodi Medeiros, and Nik Turley (save, 5) pitched a scoreless frame in relief. None of the pitchers on either side allowed a hit in the after the first two innings.

Game 2

Remillard gave Charlotte a jolt out of the gates in the nightcap, hitting a leadoff home run off of Bugg to begin the contest with the Knights ahead, 1-0.

However, Bugg was excellent the rest of the way, ultimately working three innings. He gave up just that one run on three hits, did not walk a batter, while setting a career-high with seven strikeouts.

Jacksonville drew even in the second inning. Corey Bird reached on a one-out infield single and came in to score on a Miller RBI single two batters later to knot the score at 1-1.

In the third inning, the Jumbo Shrimp grabbed the lead on a Marrero solo home run to left field, his fifth of the season, for a 2-1 advantage.

The lead didn't last long; In the top of the fourth, Mikie Mahtook walked, and moved to third on a Luis Gonzalez single to left. Gonzalez stole second to get into scoring position, and Nick Williams came through with a ground rule double over the fence in left-center to put the Knights back in front, 3-2.

Once again, the Jumbo Shrimp had an answer. Bird walked to lead off the frame. He stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Joe Dunand, in his return to the lineup, came through with a game-tying single through the right side to make it 3-3.

The Knights seesawed back in front in the sixth. Matt Reynolds led off the inning with a double against Tommy Eveld (loss, 1-1), and Williams followed with a single to put men at the corners. Ti'Quan Forbes then lifted a sac fly to score Reynolds, the eventual winning run.

Jimmy Lambert (win, 3-0) worked five innings for the Knights, giving up three runs on six hits to earn the win. Zack Burdi (save, 1) retired the side in order in the seventh.

Jacksonville and Charlotte will face off in game four of the series Friday at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Shawn Morimando (2-3, 4.87) will make the Start for the Shrimp, opposed by Knights' righty Reynaldo Lopez (0-6, 8.73).

