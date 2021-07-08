Indy Bats Heat up for 10 Runs

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Indianapolis Indians offense dominated the Columbus Clippers with four runs in the second inning and five in the eighth to win Thursday night's game at Huntington Park, 10-3.

The win snapped a five-game losing skid and a 22-inning scoreless streak for Indianapolis. It was the team's longest scoring drought since going 23 consecutive innings without scoring a run from June 25-28, 2017.

Four hits -- three for extra-bases - in the second inning gave the Indians (28-28) a 4-0 lead to jump out to an early, unreachable lead vs. Columbus. Will Craig led off the inning with a double, Bligh Madris set up runners at the corners with a single and the first Indianapolis run scored on a Hunter Owen double, all with no outs recorded. With a 2-0 lead, Joe Hudson sent his third home run off the top of the left-field wall to extend the lead, 4-0.

The Clippers (26-30) took one run back off a Gabrial Arias home run, the first long ball surrendered by Indians starter Steven Wright (W, 4-4) this season. Columbus cutting the Indians' lead to three runs didn't last long, however, and T.J. Rivera hit a long fly ball off the batter's eye in center field to extend the lead back to four, 5-1.

Another Columbus home run in the fourth inning, this time off the bat of Wilson Ramos, was the last run scored off Wright. He exited the game through five innings with five total hits surrendered and six strikeouts.

The Indians tacked on insurance run after insurance run as they sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth inning. The first four batters of the frame reached base safely, led off by back-to-back singles by Craig and Madris, to extend the lead to 6-2. In the five-run effort, Fabricio Macias drove in his first Triple-A RBI and Hudson and Rivera each recorded their third runs batted in of the game.

After Columbus starter Kirk McCarty (L, 6-2) exited with one out in the third inning, the Clippers sent a total of seven pitchers to the mound to finish out the nine innings. McCarty and reliever Kyle Nelson recorded a combined total of eight outs and were charged with five runs apiece.

Indianapolis has a chance to tie the series tomorrow night at Huntington Park. RHP Luis Oviedo (0-1, 9.00) will make his second relief appearance with the Indians against RHP Zack Godley (3-2, 2.40).

