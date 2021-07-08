RailRiders Game Postponed

Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets scheduled for Thursday night at PNC Field was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Mets will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 10. Gates will open at 4:30 with a game one first pitch set for 5:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse continue this series on Friday evening at 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders will wear custom jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the SWB Pinstripes Foundation. After the final out, the PA Lottery presents an extended fireworks extravaganza.

This series continues through Sunday before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester for a seven-game, six-day series starting on Tuesday, July 13.

For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

