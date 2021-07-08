Knights Sweep the Jumbo Shrimp in Thursday's Doubleheader

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights won both games of Thursday's doubleheader over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. Charlotte took game one by a score of 4-2 and came back to win game two by a score of 4-3. With the wins, the Knights improved to 6-2 this season against the Jumbo Shrimp.

In game one, RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-4, 5.76) earned the win after he allowed two runs on four hits over five innings pitched. Stiever walked just one and struck-out five. LHP Kodi Medeiros tossed a scoreless sixth inning and LHP Nik Turley earned his fifth save after he tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

The Knights jumped on the scoreboard early in game one thanks to a two-run home run from designated hitter Blake Rutherford in the first inning. Rutherford, who made a game-saving catch to lead the Knights to a 5-4 win in 11 innings on Tuesday, launched a two-run home run in the first. The Knights tacked on two more runs in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI double from catcher Nate Nolan and an RBI single from Rutherford, who finished with a game-high three RBIs.

In the nightcap, the Knights once again received solid pitching and timely hitting. RHP Jimmy Lambert (3-0, 3.75) earned his third win over his last four starts. The 26-year-old righty gave up three runs on six hits over five innings. Relievers Hunter Schryver and Danny Dopico held the Shrimp scoreless in the sixth inning, while RHP Zack Burdi shut the door in the seventh to earn his first save of the season.

Third baseman Zack Remillard hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning to put the Knights on the scoreboard. First baseman Ti'Quan Forbes, who had the game-winning hit in Tuesday's game, came through again on Thursday in game two. Forbes hit a sacrifice-fly RBI in the sixth to score shortstop Matt Reynolds for the go-ahead run.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

