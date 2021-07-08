Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-28) at Columbus Clippers (26-29)

July 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Huntington Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #56 / Road #32: Indianapolis Indians (27-28) at Columbus Clippers (26-29)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (3-4, 5.80) vs. LHP Kirk McCarty (6-1, 4.11)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians were shut out by Columbus for the second consecutive game last night, 2-0. The game was shortened due to inclement weather and concluded following a 37-minute delay following the end of the eighth inning. The Indians and Clippers were scoreless through the first six innings before a two-run double by former Indians catcher Ryan Lavarnway - the only extra-base hit of the game and second in two games of the series - off starter James Marvel in the seventh inning gave the Clippers the win. After being held to three hits last night, the Indians recorded four hits for their only four baserunners of the game.

TWENTY ONE IS NO FUN: With the eight-inning shutout at the hands of Columbus last night, the Indians are currently on a 21-inning scoring drought dating back to the sixth inning on Sunday vs. Iowa. Their last run came when Cole Tucker walked with the bases loaded in the fifth inning on July 4. The scoreless streak matches the team's longest without a run scored from 2018, when they were held scoreless for the final three innings on May 30 and followed with back-to-back nine-inning shutouts vs. Gwinnett and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 1 and 2. Indianapolis experienced three scoring droughts longer than 21 innings during the 2017 season, two of 23 innings and the longest of 26 innings from the seventh inning on April 20 through the fifth inning on April 23.

MARVELOUS: Two years and two days after making his Triple-A debut with a seven-inning complete-game shutout vs. Toledo, James Marvel tossed his first quality start of the 2021 campaign at Columbus. He took the loss - the second of his Triple-A career and second against the Clippers - with Ryan Lavarnway's two-run double in the seventh inning. Marvel went 6.1 innings with two earned runs allowed and seven hits, four of which came in the sixth and seventh innings combined. It was his first time getting through the sixth inning this season, with his previous high in innings pitched (5.2) coming on June 8.

QUALITY: Marvel's quality start last night was the Indians' seventh of the year and first since Cody Ponce on June 17 vs. Memphis. The Indians are now 5-2 when their starting pitcher tosses six-or-more innings with three earned runs or less, with the first loss coming on May 9 at Iowa. Both losses have come when the offense is shut out. All seven quality starts and their results are listed below.

May 4 @ IOW - W, 3-0: Chase De Jong; 6.0ip, 2h, 0r, 2bb, 10k

May 9 @ IOW - L, 2-0: Miguel Yajure; 6.0ip, 4h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 6k

May 20 @ STP - W, 7-6: Miguel Yajure; 6.0ip, 3h, 1r, 1er, 5k

May 22 @ STP - W, 5-1: Chase De Jong; 6.0ip, 4h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 6k

June 16 vs. MEM - W, 6-1: Beau Sulser; 6.0ip, 4h, 0r, 2bb, 5k

June 17 vs. MEM - W, 3-2 (11): Cody Ponce; 7.0ip, 6h, 1r, 1er, 9k

July 7 @ COL - L, 2-0: James Marvel; 6.1ip, 7h, 2r, 2er, 1bb, 3k

NEWBIE: Outfielder Fabricio Macias was promoted from High-A Greensboro to Indianapolis on Tuesday and made his Triple-A debut that night as a pinch hitter. He made his first start in right field for the Indians last night and went 0-for-2. The outfielder played in 44 games with the Grasshoppers and hit .316 (54-for-171) with 17 extra-base hits and 38 RBI to begin the season. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 21, 2018 after spending 2016-17 in the Mexican League. In 73 games with Saraperos De Saltillo in 2017, he hit .318 (55-for-173).

TONIGHT: The Indians have the opportunity to jump back to .500 tonight at Columbus and break a five-game losing streak. Their longest losing streak of the season was seven games from May 23-30 vs. St. Paul (one game) and Omaha. Indy has dropped to a 2-0 deficit in two series so far this season, in the sweep at Omaha and in a 4-2 series loss at Louisville. RHP Steven Wright will make his second start against Columbus in 2021, the first coming when he earned the win on June 4 (1) with 5.2 two-run innings. For the Clippers, lefty Kirk McCarty will also go for his second win against the Indians this season. He started in Indianapolis on June 3 and allowed just two runs in seven innings with as many strikeouts.

WELCOME HOME: Tanner Anderson, Pittsburgh's 20th round selection of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft, was signed by his former team as a minor league free agent yesterday and assigned to Indianapolis. Anderson returns to Indianapolis after making his Triple-A debut with the Indians in 2018 on his way to the majors. He made 39 relief appearances with Indy during that campaign and went 3-2 with a 2.64 ERA (18er/61.1ip) and 49 strikeouts. He made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on July 2, 2018 and made six relief appearances with the Pirates that season. He was traded to Oakland on Nov. 20, 2018 in exchange for a Player To Be Named Later and was in the A's system until his release on June 17, 2021.

