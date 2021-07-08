Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Thursday in Pennsylvania, Doubleheader Slated for Saturday
July 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Thursday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 10th in Moosic, PA at 5:05 p.m.
Friday night's game between the Mets and RailRiders will be played as scheduled with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
