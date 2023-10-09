Worcester Railers to Host Preseason Game vs Maine Mariners October 14th
October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners have announced a pair of preseason games to be played on October 13th and 14th, the weekend before the regular season begins.
The Mariners will host a game on Friday, October 13th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME at 7 p.m. while the Railers will host a game on Saturday, October 14th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7:05 p.m. The preseason series kicks off the third season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.
Admission to the game in Worcester is free, with a suggested donation of $5-$10 to benefit Giuseppe "Seppe" Struppa, a Junior Crusader who is currently battling brain cancer. Tickets to the game at the Worcester Ice Center can be acquired through this link here.Tickets to the game in Auburn are $10 and can be bought online on the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door.
VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 96 years with locations in Worcester, Mass. and Portland, Maine, operates 69 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.
The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
