Utah Grizzlies 2023-2024 Training Camp Roster Set

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their 2023-2024 Training Camp roster. 13 of the 23 players in camp have previous experience with the Grizzlies.

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Cody Caron, Cameron Cook, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Jared Power, Dakota Raabe, Dylan Stewart, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (9): Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Keoni Texeira, Cory Thomas, Michael Underwood, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltender (1): Garrett Metcalf.

Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi is currently in AHL camp with the Manitoba Moose.

Ryan Kinasewich enters his third season as the Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager. Former Grizzlies player Christian Horn is beginning his first season as Utah's assistant coach. Horn was an assistant coach with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils last season. Collin Lee enters his fourth season as Grizzlies head Athletic Trainer. Jaxson Hibbard is in his first season as Equipment Manager.

The Grizzlies have 2 preseason games against the Idaho Steelheads. The regular season begins with 7 straight home games at Maverik Center. The opener is on Saturday, October 21 vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

