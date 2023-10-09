Training Camp Opened Today in Allen

October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened training camp on Monday in Allen.

The Americans begin their second season under Head Coach Chad Costello. In his rookie season behind the bench, the Americans finished second overall in the Mountain Division and made the playoffs for the 12th time in 14 years. The Americans defeated Kansas City in Round 1 of the playoffs before falling in Round 2.

Americans Training Camp will be daily from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM with off-ice workouts after practice.

The following players will be a part of the Americans training camp roster:

Forwards: Colton Hargrove, Grant Hebert, Liam Finlay, Colby McAuley, Chad Butcher, Jordan-Ty Fournier, Mikael Robidoux, Brandon Puricelli, Matt Marcinew, Spencer Asuchak, and Andrew Durham.

Defensemen: Kris Myllari, Matt Brassard, Ryan Gagnon, Ty Farmer (injured), Dalton Gally, Dalton Skelly, and Eric Williams.

Goalie: Chase Perry

The Americans play their lone home preseason game this Friday, October 13th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.