Grrrowl Players to Attend Swamp Rabbits Opening Night and Full Details of Event

GREENVILLE, S.C. - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and 25 years of hockey in the Upstate, Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits are bringing fans something "verrry" special.

The Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are proud to announce that the team's October 21, Opening Night matchup against the Norfolk Admirals will feature a throwback theme harkening back to the glory days of the Greenville Grrrowl.

"We are thrilled to continue our 25th-anniversary celebrations with a Greenville Grrrowl-themed Opening Night," said Beth Paul, General Manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. "This event not only commemorates the rich history of hockey in our city but also highlights the unwavering support of the passionate fans and the thriving partnership between the arena and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits."

Fans in attendance for the game will be treated to a Pregame Party on the Plaza beginning at 5:00 p.m. on the plaza outside of the Furman University entrance, which will feature live music, yard games, and more.

When doors open at 6:00 p.m., fans can take a trip down memory lane by viewing special memorabilia displays showcasing iconic moments and memories of the team that placed Greenville on the map of hockey towns in 1998.

"Celebrating 25 years since the first puck drop of professional hockey in Greenville is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Tim Vieira, President of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "This anniversary is a testament to the outstanding team and operations of the Greenville Arena District, and the support of hockey from the Upstate community, that continues to grow each season. Starting the year with a nod to the past successes of the Grrrowl is a fun and engaging way to bring our community full-circle, as we continue to build ahead for future successes of Swamp Rabbits hockey."

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of both the arena and hockey's arrival, fans will be treated to special 1998 pricing on select concessions during the game.

The night will also feature the return of legends of Greenville's hockey history, members of the 1998-99 inaugural Grrrowl roster, including ECHL Hall of Famers Nick Vitucci and John Marks. They, along with other member of the 1998-99 roster and support staff will be in attendance and honored during a special in-game presentation.

The full list of members of the 1998-99 Greenville Grrrowl in attendance is below:

John Marks - Head Coach*

Nick Vitucci - Goaltender*

Ryan Stewart - Forward

Sean Venedam - Forward

Bill McCauley - Defense

Colin Pepperall - Forward

Paul Bailey - Forward

Darcy Anderson - Forward

* Indicates ECHL Hall of Fame

In addition to members of the inaugural Grrrowl roster, former Grrrowl players Eric Van Acker, Scott Kirton, and Jason Kelly will attend the game.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, against the Admirals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning a 72-game, ECHL campaign and a quest for a fourth-straight Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

