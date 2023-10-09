Royals Announce Seven Additions to 2023 Training Camp Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Monday seven additions to their Training Camp roster. The Royals Training Camp roster now totals 21 players.

Forwards Kyle Olson, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar have been returned to Reading from their tryout invites to Lehigh Valley. Additionally, Ryan Chyzowski and defensemen Darren Brady and Koletrane Wilson have been assigned to Reading from Lehigh Valley.

The Royals have added forward Elijah Wilson to their Training Camp under a professional tryout contract (PTO). Wilson, 25, registered 40 points (17g, 23a) in 42 games for the Watertown Wolves in the FPHL last season. The Muskegon, Michigan native also appeared in five games for the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL in 2022-23.

21-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2)

1 Jake Kucharski

34 Eric Dop - invite

Defensemen (7)

4 Tyler Heidt

7 Trevor Thurston

18 Troy Murray - invite

23 Darren Brady

28 Adam Brubacher

29 Koletrane Wilson

81 Mike Chen

Forwards (12)

9 Brendan Hoffmann

11 Alec Butcher

13 Houston Wilson - invite

16 Shane Sellar

17 Tyson Fawcett

19 Kyle Olson

20 Austin Master

21 Elijah Wilson - tryout

27 Ryan Chyzowski

59 Spencer Kennedy

77 Devon Paliani

91 Yvan Mongo

There are 21 players on the Royals Training Camp roster including 19 skaters and two goaltenders. This includes eight players who were on the Royals 2022-23 roster. The eight returning Royals so far include forwards Alec Butcher, Brendan Hoffmann, Houston Wilson, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar as well as defensemen Mike Chen and Tyler Heidt.

Paliani registered 30 points (15g, 15a) and 61 penalty minutes in 64 regular season games with Reading in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games where he added five points (2g, 3a) and 25 penalty minutes.

Sellar recorded 39 points (18g, 21a) and 33 penalty minutes in 70 regular season games with Reading in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added three points (1g, 2a) and eight penalty minutes.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 29 players, including three goaltenders so Royals fans can expect more arrivals as the week progresses.

James Henry's contingent will play its first preseason game on Thursday night when they host the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. The Royals will conclude the preseason on the road on Friday, October 13 against Adirondack at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 p.m.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals' Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

