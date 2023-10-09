Icemen Receive Five Players from AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the following roster transactions:

Forwards Damien Giroux, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Dominick Mersch and defensemen Nicolas Savoie and Chris Jandric have all been assigned to the Icemen by Rochester (AHL).

Giroux, 23, joins the Icemen after playing the last three seasons with the AHL's Iowa Wild where he totaled 48 points (13g, 35a) in 149. Last season, Giroux made his NHL debut, appearing in one game with the Minnesota Wild recording an assist in the contest. The 5-10, 177-pound forward had a productive junior career with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit totaling 194 points with 101 goals in 249 career games.

Fiddler-Schultz, 21, enters his first professional season after logging 75 points (31g, 44a) in 64 games played last season with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Fidder-Schults served as captain for the Hitmen last season and accumulated 189 career points in 246 career WHL games. The 6-0, 183-pound forward is the son of former NHL forward Vern Fiddler, who appeared in 877 NHL games split between the Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils.

Mersch, 24, signed with the Icemen this summer after wrapping up a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin last season. The 6-0, 190-pound forward totaled 37 career points and captained the Badgers during the 2022-23 season. Following graduation this past spring, Mersch made his professional debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, appearing in two games. Mersch's brother, Michael, is entering his fourth season with the Rochester Americans.

Savoie, 21, begins his professional career after winning a Memorial Cup Championship last season with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. Savoie registered 48 points (7g, 41a) in 65 regular season outings last season. The 6-0, 183-pound blue liner finished his major junior career with 130 points (28g, 102a) in five seasons with the Remparts.

Jandric, 25, enters his rookie year after concluding his senior season at University of North Dakota last season where he collected 33 points (4g, 29a) in 39 games. Following the season, Jandric made one appearance with the Rochester Americans last spring, logging an assist in the game. The 5-10, 181-pound defenseman finished his collegiate career with 85 points (13g, 72a) which includes time at North Dakota and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

The following is an updated listing of the Icemen's training camp roster following today's transactions:

Goaltenders

30 - Matt Vernon

31 - Joe Murdaca

Defensemen

2 - Chris Jandric

3 - Jack Van Boekel

4 - Sean Leonard (PTO)

5 - Brandon Fortunato

6 - Nicolas Savoie

7 - Connor Russell

12 - Julian Kislin

14 - Chays Ruddy

15 - Jacob Panetta

18 - Garret Cockerill

28 - Ivan Chukarov

Forwards

8 - Michael Turner

9 - Bailey Conger (PTO)

10 - Christopher Brown

11 - Victor Hadfield

13 - Chris Grando

16 - Derek Lodermeier

19 - Matheson Iacopelli

20 - Riley Fiddler-Schultz

21 - Easton Brodzinski

22 - Luke Bignell

23 - Justin Cmunt (TO)

25 - Dominick Mersch

26 - Nick Isaacson

27 - Damien Giroux

29 - Craig Martin (IR)

39 - Steven Leonard (PTO)

41 - Carson Mackinnon

45 - Logan Cockerill

51 - Garrett Van Whye

83 - Brendan Harris

Icemen Training Camp is presented by Campione Law. The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home on Saturday, October 21 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

