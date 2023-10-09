Kile Returns, Drevitch Signed as Training Camp Roster Revealed

PORTLAND, ME - Training camp for the 2023-24 Maine Mariners season, presented by Hannaford To Go, kicked off on Monday, and the initial roster was officially released, containing a total of 24 players. Included on the list are forwards Alex Kile, who was reassigned from Lehigh Valley Phantoms camp, and forward Tyler Drevitch, who the Mariners signed to a contract.

Kile, who is the only player to have suited up for the Mariners over each of the team's first four seasons, broke franchise records for points, goals, and assists last season. Drevitch is a New England native from Middleborough, MA, who is coming off the best season of his three-year professional career. Playing in all 72 games for the Wheeling Nailers in 2022-23, he posted 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists). Tyler's father, Scott Drevitch, was a long-time professional hockey player who spent some time with the original Maine Mariners from 1988-1990, and also played a year at the University of Maine.

The initial training camp roster, listed below, is made up of 24 players: 14 forwards, 7 defenseman, and 3 goaltenders. Each player's contract status is indicated in parentheses.

FORWARDS (14):

Austin Albrecht (ECHL)

Cam Askew (ECHL)

Wyllum Deveaux (ECHL)

Tyler Drevitch (ECHL)

Cole Dubinsky (ECHL)

Gabe Guertler (ECHL)

Brendan Harrogate (ECHL)

Brooklyn Kalmikov (ECHL)

Alex Kile (AHL - Lehigh Valley)

Ethan Keppen (ECHL)

Troy MacTavish (ECHL)

Branden Makara (ECHL)

Reid Stefanson (ECHL)

Chase Zieky (ECHL)

DEFENSEMEN (7):

Seth Bafaro (Tryout)

Gabriel Chicoine (ECHL)

Connor Doherty (ECHL)

Mackenzie Dwyer (ECHL)

Owen Norton (ECHL)

Andrew Peski (ECHL)

Alex Sheehy (ECHL)

GOALTENDERS (3):

Brad Arvanitis (ECHL)

Cole Ceci (ECHL)

Shane Starrett (AHL - Providence)

Additional players may continue to join the roster from NHL and AHL camps. The active roster will be made up of 21 players when the regular season begins, dropping to 20 on November 19th.

"It's really exciting to get back into the swing of things at the rink and see the new faces," said Terrence Wallin, Mariners Head Coach and General Manager. "I expect an ultra-competitive camp this year with lots of guys fighting for spots. It's nice to have some core leadership back but I love having fresh blood in the room to shake things up a bit."

After a day of off-ice testing, the Mariners will hit the ice at Troubh Arena starting on Tuesday. All practice sessions are open to the public from 10 AM - 11:30 AM Tuesday through Thursday and 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Friday. Media requests during training camp can be arranged on an individual basis with Michael Keeley, Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting.

The Mariners will play two preseason games this weekend, serving as host on Friday, October 13th against the Worcester Railers at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets can be purchased for $10 on the arena's website or at the door. The Mariners will visit Worcester for a 7:05 PM faceoff at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday. Both preseason games will be broadcast via audio stream at MarinersofMaine.com/listen and the Mixlr App.

The regular season home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

