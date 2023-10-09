Admirals Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, officially announced their roster for Training Camp.

The Norfolk Admirals Training Camp roster is listed below.

Goaltenders (3):

Yaniv Perets (NHL), Déreck Baribeau, Max Milosek (PTO)

Defensemen (7):

Ian White, Josh McDougall, Andrew McLean, Justin Allen, Carson Musser, Josh Thrower, Griffin Mendel (NHL)

Forwards (14):

Denis Smirnov, Brian Bowen, Mathieu Roy, Keegan Iverson, Justin Young, Nicolas Ouellet, Jordan Stallard, Stepan Timofeyev, Tyler Kobryn (PTO), Brandon Osmundson (PTO), John Moncovich (PTO), Hunter Hall (ATO), Justin Robidas (NHL), Blake Murray (NHL)

The Admirals have traded defenseman D.J. King to the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations. Forward Jakov Novak's ECHL playing rights have been traded to the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Forward Gueorgui Feduolov has been removed from the roster and suspended by the team.

Training camp is scheduled to begin today (Monday, October 9) at Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake, VA.

The Admirals will host their annual Blue/Gold Scrimmage game on Friday at Chilled Ponds. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the game beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The game will consist of three 20-minute periods and a shootout, which is subject to change.

Norfolk will open their 2023-24 season on the road in Savannah on Friday, October 20 when they face off against the Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

