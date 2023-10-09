Mavericks Announce Opening Training Camp Roster

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their initial training camp roster for the opening day of the 2023-24 season.

"Could not be more excited to get training camp underway and to get started with this extremely talented group of players," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "With many of our players participating in AHL training camp at this point in time, our roster will continue to grow throughout camp."

Forwards (6): Casey Carreau, Cole Coskey, Ty Enns, Jake Jaremko, Luke Santerno, Bradley Schoonbaert.

Defensemen (4): Jared Brandt, Ryan Devine, Marc-Olivier Duquette and C.J. Valerian.

Goaltenders (1): Dillon Kelley.

Monday, October 9 marks the first of seven scheduled training camp practices for the Mavericks. All Mavericks training camp practices are open to the public.

The Mavericks open their 15th season of professional hockey on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team's home opener is the following night, October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for the 2023-24 season. Call 816-252-7825.

