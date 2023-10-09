2023 Training Camp Roster Announced

October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has announced the roster for the team's 2023 training camp, which begins today at 10:20 a.m.

Adirondack will begin with a 31-man roster, including five tryout invites.

Forwards (17): #9 Jake Fletcher, #10 Ryan Smith, #13 Conor Landrigan (PTO), #17 Yanick Turcotte, #19 Jack Jeffers (PTO), #20 Filip Engaras, #22 Andy Willis, #27 Travis Broughman, #28 T,J, Friedmann, #37 Alex Dicarlo (ATO), #43 Grant Jozefek, #48 Erik Middendorf, #55 Zach Walker, #61 Lucas Herrmann, #63 Shawn Weller, #71 Yoshiroh Hirano, #92 Jace Isley.

Defensemen (10): #2 Brendan Less, #4 Devon Becker, #5 Will MacKinnon, #6 Ryan Wheeler, #12 Ryan Orgel, #24 Matt Stief, #26 Colin Felix, #44 Jamie Dorsey (PTO), #62 Bryce Martin, #72 Tristan Thompson.

Goaltenders (4): #29 Vinnie Purpura, #34 Tyler Brennan, #35 Jeremy Brodeur, #69 Matt Petizian (PTO).

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age and younger will receive a FREE youth jersey presented by Glens Falls Hospital and the first 3,000 fans receive glow sticks courtesy of SkyZone.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.