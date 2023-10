ECHL Transactions - October 9

October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 9, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Orlando:

Timothy Faulkner, D

Alex Koopmeiners, F

Trois-Rivières:

Logan Flodell, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Josh Burnside, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Sean Allen, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Philip Lagunov, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Add Scott Allan, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Moberg, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike Eskra, D added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Brown, D added to training camp roster

Add Aidan Sutter, D added to training camp roster

Add Riese Zmolek, D added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Holway, D added to training camp roster

Add Carter Allen, D added to training camp roster

Add Robert Carpenter, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Fyten, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Apap, F added to training camp roster

Add Zachary Tsekos, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Lambdin, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Davis, F added to training camp roster

Add Oliver Chau, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Barnaby, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Pendenza, F added to training camp roster

Add Joey Colatarci, D added to training camp roster

Add Billy Jerry, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Myers, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Nathan Staios, D assigned by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Francois Brassard, G added to training camp roster

Add Brett Brochu, G added to training camp roster

Add Darien Kielb, D added to training camp roster

Add Brendon Michaelian, D added to training camp roster

Add Joe Gatenby, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Spadafore, D added to training camp roster

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D added to training camp roster

Add Neithan Salame, D added to training camp roster

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F added to training camp roster

Add William Provost, F added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Pelletier, F added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F added to training camp roster

Add Darian Pilon, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Parker Saretsky, F added to training camp roster

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Volcan, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Gorniak, F added to training camp roster

Add Vincent De Mey, F added to training camp roster

Add Joseph Nardi, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Wedman, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Young, F added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Picard, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Maher, F added to training camp roster

Add Parker Rutherford, G added to training camp roster

Add Xavier Cormier, F assigned by Charlotte (

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add J.D. Greenway, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Ontario

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Rochester

Add Nicolas Savoie, D assigned by Rochester

Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F assigned by Rochester

Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte

Maine:

Add Cole Ceci, G added to training camp roster

Add Brad Arvanitis, G added to training camp roster

Add Connor Doherty, D added to training camp roster

Add Owen Norton, D added to training camp roster

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Sheehy, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Peski, D added to training camp roster

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Drevitch, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Askew, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Albrecht, F added to training camp roster

Add Reid Stefanson, F added to training camp roster

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F added to training camp roster

Add Branden Makara, F added to training camp roster

Add Gabe Guertler, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Zieky, F added to training camp roster

Add Troy MacTavish, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Harrogate, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Keppen, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole Dubinsky, F added to training camp roster

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F added to training camp roster

Add Seth Bafaro, D added to training camp roster

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Providence

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Carter Johnson, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Reading:

Add Devon Paliani, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Sellar, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Olson, F added to training camp roster

Add Elijah Wilson, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Connor Hall, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor Moore, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Montgomery, D added to training camp roster

Add Cole Fraser, D added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Meier, D added to training camp roster

Add Jack Adams, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Leibold, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Magera, F added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Leppard, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Harper, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Steele, F added to training camp roster

Add Ian Mackey, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Tugnutt, F added to training camp roster

Add Jonny Evans, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarid Lukosevicius, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Wilkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Sandhu, F added to training camp roster

Add Garet Hunt, F added to training camp roster

Add Reid Cooper, G added to training camp roster

Add Derek Mecrones, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Mecrones, F added to training camp roster

Add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned by Washington

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned by Washington

Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Hershey

Delete Chase Stewart, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Alexandre Doucet, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add Markuss Komuls, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Nielsen, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Hjorth, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D added to training camp roster

Add Brycen Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Montminy, F added to training camp roster

Add William Lemay, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Smilanic, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Beauregard, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Jermain, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicolas Guay, F added to training camp roster

Add Maxime Trepanier, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Ducharme, F added to training camp roster

Add Joseph Mizzi, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Boucher, F added to training camp roster

Add William Lavalliere, G added to training camp roster

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Soper, D added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Boislard, D added to training camp roster

Add Cedrick Chagnon, F added to training camp roster

Add Said Abi-Faycal, F added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Hatto, F added to training camp roster

Add Zachary Racicot, D added to training camp roster

Add Samy Pare, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Agostino, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Sandhu, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Pompei, F added to training camp roster

Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F added to training camp roster

Add Dilan Savenkov, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Laval

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Laval

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Laval

Add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Add Nolan Yaremko, F assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Add David Tendeck, G added to training camp roster

Add Davis Bunz, D added to training camp roster

Add Sebastian Dirven, D added to training camp roster

Add Louie Roehl, D added to training camp roster

Add Avery Winslow, D added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Wichers, D added to training camp roster

Add David Drake, D added to training camp roster

Add Peter Laviolette, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Quercia, F added to training camp roster

Add David Jankowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarrett Lee, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Laderoute, F added to training camp roster

Add Bobby Hampton, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Koopman, F added to training camp roster

Add Shaw Boomhower, F added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F added to training camp roster

Add Felix Pare, F added to training camp roster

Add Cam Hausinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Oskar Autio, G added to training camp roster

Add Jeff Solow, D added to training camp roster

Add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G added to training camp roster

Add Chase Spencer, D added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Roswell, D added to training camp roster

Add Jeremy Masella, D added to training camp roster

Add Xavier Pouliot, D added to training camp roster

Add Dmitri Yushkevich, D added to training camp roster

Add Dominic Dockery, D added to training camp roster

Add Devon Skoleski, F added to training camp roster

Add Kelly Bent, F added to training camp roster

Add Jay Dickman, F added to training camp roster

Add Dillon Boucher, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Finnegan, F added to training camp roster

Add Peter Bates, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Hough, F added to training camp roster

Add Jason Pineo, F added to training camp roster

Add Mark Zhukov, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Boeing, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Wahlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam King, F added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Miller, F added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Watts, F added to training camp roster

Add Gavin Gould, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Nagel, F added to training camp roster

Add Kristian Stead, G added to training camp roster

Add Michael Greco, D added to training camp roster

Add Bradley Marek, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

