Stingrays Announce Initial Roster for 2023 Training Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the initial roster for the club's 2023 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

Training Camp is set to begin on Tuesday, October 10, at the North Charleston Coliseum. It is not open to the public.

A total of 24 players will take the ice for Training Camp, including three players on a Training Camp Tryout. Additionally, forward Kevin O'Neil has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina, and goaltenders Garin Bjorklund and Mitchell Gibson have been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

The following players are a part of South Carolina's initial 2023 Training Camp roster:

Forwards (16): Jack Adams, Jonny Evans, Patrick Harper, Garet Hunt, Ryan Leibold, Jackson Leppard, Jarid Lukosevicius, Ian Mackey, Austin Magera, Brett Mecrones*, Derek Mecrones*, Kevin O'Neil, Tyler Sandhu, Ryan Steele, Matt Tugnutt, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen (5): Cole Fraser, Connor Hall, Bryce Montgomery, Spencer Meier, Connor Moore

Goaltenders (3): Garin Bjorklund, Reid Cooper*, Mitchell Gibson

*Indicates player on a Training Camp Tryout

The 2023 Training Camp roster will be updated at StingraysHockey.com over the next week. Many additions are expected to join the Stingrays roster, as South Carolina's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, will be making more cuts over the coming days.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

