Walleye Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The fourteenth season of Toledo Walleye hockey gets underway with the first day of training camp today at the Huntington Center.
Thirteen total forwards are in camp to start the season: Chase Gresock, Patrick McGrath, Carson Denomie, Kirill Tyutyayev, Brandon Kruse, Sam Craggs, Mitch Lewandowski, Conlan Keenan, Orrin Centazzo, Brandon Hawkins, and Sam Sternschein. Trenton Bliss was assigned from Grand Rapids and Bair Gendunov is on a tryout agreement with the Walleye.
Eight total defensemen are in camp with Riley McCourt, Adrien Beraldo, Grant Gabriele, Thomas Farrell, Jake Willets, Matt Anderson, and Will Cullen. Matt Doran is on a tryout agreement.
The goaltenders are Rylan Parenteau and assigned from Grand Rapids are John Lethemon and Jan Bednar.
