Oilers Receive Matsushima, Carroll from San Diego
October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday San Diego's assignments of forward Eddie Matsushima and defenseman Andy Carroll upon the completion of the first day of training camp.
Matsushima, 29, returns to Tulsa on assignment after signing his first AHL deal with San Diego during the offseason. Matsushima finished last season with 47 points (28G, 19A) in 65 games.
Carroll, 26, enters his first full pro season, having appeared in five AHL games with Abbotsford upon the completion of his NCAA career at Minnesota State- Mankato. The 6'0, 185 lbs. defenseman compiled 64 points (14G, 50A) and a plus-70 rating in 170 games with the Mavericks.
Oct. 9 Training Camp Roster
Forwards: Carson Focht, Tyler Poulsen, Riley Macrae, Eddie Matsushima (AHL), Kalvyn Watson, Jimmy Lodge, Michael Farren, Ryan Olsen, Dante Zapata, Kaden Elder, Ivan Bondarenko, Dante Sheriff, Reiggie Millette, Kishaun Gervais, Tag Bertuzzi, Yaroslave Yevdokimov, Kyle Crnkovic (AHL), Davis 'T-Bone' Codd (AHL)
Defenseman: Jarod Hilderman, Duggie Lagrone, Kylor Wall. Karl Boudrias, Lincoln Erne, Justin Bean, Mike McKee, Andrew Jarvis, Sacha Roy,Anthony Costantini (AHL), Andy Carroll (AHL)
Goaltenders: Rylan Toth, Kyle Lane
The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.
Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
