Steelheads Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the 2023 Training Camp Roster.

FORWARDS (15)

#6 Wade Murphy

#7 Daniel Hardie

#10 Nick Nardella

#11 Orca Wiesblatt

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

#18 A.J. White

#19 Shawn McBride

#26 Jade Miller

#27 Jack Becker

#28 Aaron Aragon

#29 Willie Knierim

#34 Colton Kehler

#61 Zane Franklin

#72 Janis Svanenbergs

#92 Mark Rassell

DEFENSEMEN (7)

#3 Nick Canade

#21 Cooper Jones

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis

#24 Seamus Donohue

#43 Matt Register

#47 Patrick Kudla

#74 Cody Haiskanen

GOALTENDERS (2)

#35 Jared Moe

#68 Kaden Fulcher

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

