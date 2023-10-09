Steelheads Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster
October 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the 2023 Training Camp Roster.
FORWARDS (15)
#6 Wade Murphy
#7 Daniel Hardie
#10 Nick Nardella
#11 Orca Wiesblatt
#17 Ty Pelton-Byce
#18 A.J. White
#19 Shawn McBride
#26 Jade Miller
#27 Jack Becker
#28 Aaron Aragon
#29 Willie Knierim
#34 Colton Kehler
#61 Zane Franklin
#72 Janis Svanenbergs
#92 Mark Rassell
DEFENSEMEN (7)
#3 Nick Canade
#21 Cooper Jones
#23 Demetrios Koumontzis
#24 Seamus Donohue
#43 Matt Register
#47 Patrick Kudla
#74 Cody Haiskanen
GOALTENDERS (2)
#35 Jared Moe
#68 Kaden Fulcher
The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
