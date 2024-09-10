WooSox Take Two from Syracuse on Tuesday, 11-4 and 8-4

WORCESTER, MA -- The Worcester Red Sox (37-26)/(72-66) took two games from the Syracuse Mets (26-37)/(72-65) on Tuesday, winning their August 11 suspended game 11-4 and taking their regularly scheduled game 8-4. With the Columbus Clippers' loss in their series opener with St. Paul, the WooSox are now only 2.5 games back of the International League second half lead with 11 games remaining.

Worcester and Syracuse resumed their suspended August 11 matchup on Tuesday in the top of the fifth inning with the WooSox trailing 4-2 and Tyler McDonough at-bat. After two quick outs, Kristian Campbell stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter for Triston Casas--who started the game at first base--and blooped a two-run single to right to tie the game at four.

Bryan Mata began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Tuesday and took over for Jason Alexander in the bottom half of the fifth. The right-hander walked one and picked up two strikeouts before giving way to Brian Van Belle, who punched a ticket of his own to end the inning.

Following scoreless sixth innings for both teams, the WooSox loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh and Roman Anthony due up. The 20-year-old grounded a ball back to the mound for the second out of the inning, but Corey Rosier scored from third to put Worcester ahead, 5-4.

Carrying a narrow one-run lead into the top of the ninth, the WooSox added to their lead in a big way. After loading the bases with one out, Tyler Heineman drilled a two-run double high off the Worcester Wall to give the WooSox a three-run advantage. Jamie Westbrook followed with a two-run single, and McDonough notched a two-run double of his own to make it a six-run ninth for Worcester.

Already with 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, Van Belle continued in the bottom half of the ninth and retired the side in order--picking up two strikeouts in the process. With their 11-4 win in game one on Tuesday, the WooSox wrapped up their month of August and made it 22 wins in their last 29 games. Van Belle (W, 5-2) was awarded the victory while Kyle Crick (L, 0-1) was handed the loss.

In game two, the Mets opened the ballgame with their first run of the day as Luisangel Acuña crossed the plate following a wild throw to first. It didn't take long for the WooSox to respond.

Roman Anthony led off the bottom half of the first with a single and a Meidroth followed with a walk. After Kyle Teel drew his own free pass to load the bases, Vaughn Grissom lined a one-out single to center to put Worcester ahead. With two outs, Dalton Guthrie belted a high fly ball down the left field line that kicked off José Azocar's glove, allowing two more runs to score. By the end of the inning, the WooSox held a 4-1 lead.

Working with a three-run advantage, Quinn Priester went back out to the mound looking to build on the WooSox' momentum. After two quick outs, the righty picked up a strikeout of JT Schwartz, but he reached first on a wild pitch to extend the inning. Two batters later, the bases were loaded with two outs for Drew Gilbert. On the first pitch, the outfielder swung and clipped Teel's glove--resulting in a catcher's interference that allowed the Mets' second run to score.

In the bottom of the third, the WooSox loaded the bases once again for McDonough, who continued his hot hitting on Tuesday. The outfielder blooped a two-run single just out of the reach Yolmer Sanchez to extend the lead to four. It was McDonough third hit in his last four at-bats and gave him four RBIs in Tuesday's slate of games.

Syracuse got a run back in the top of the fourth, but Teel further added to the WooSox' lead in the bottom half of frame. The 22-year-old backstop belted a 2-0 changeup to dead center that just cleared the wall for his second Triple-A home run--a two-run shot to make it an 8-3 ballgame.

Bailey Horn relieved Priester on the mound to begin the fifth, ending the WooSox' starter's night. Priester finished with a line of 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K in his seventh start with Worcester on Tuesday. Horn would allow a solo home run in his first inning of work but picked up a couple of strikeouts en route to two scoreless frames.

For the seventh and final frame of Game Two, Worcester turned to Yohan Ramirez for the final three outs. With a four-run lead, the 29-year-old hurled a perfect inning and picked up two strikeouts to secure the WooSox' 8-4 victory in Tuesday's night cap. Horn (W, 4-3) was awarded the win while Blade Tidwell (L, 0-9) remained winless on the year.

The WooSox and Mets will continue their seven-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday at Polar Park. Jason Alexander (5-6, 4.55) will the start for Worcester opposite Mike Vasil (8-9, 5.90) for Syracuse. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

