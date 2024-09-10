Hens Dominate Series Opener with 8-1 Win vs Omaha

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

On a sun-drenched Tuesday afternoon, the Toledo Mud Hens soared to a commanding 8-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park. The game kicked off right at 12:06 PM, with clear skies setting the perfect stage for Toledo's triumph.

Ryan Vilade wasted no time getting things started with a sharp single to left field, and Akil Baddoo followed up with a double on a high-flying ball. Though they were left stranded, the Hens' defense quickly asserted itself, locking down Omaha in a quick 1-2-3 inning, sending a clear message that the Storm Chasers would have to work for every inch.

The second inning saw Toledo break the ice when Justice Bigbie and Eddys Leonard both hit singles, and a force out from Riley Unroe brought in the game's first run. Meanwhile, Reese Olson was dealing on the mound, shrugging off a double from Omaha with two strikeouts and a groundout, keeping the Chasers stuck in neutral.

The third inning brought fireworks when Bligh Madris smashed his 18th homer of the season, a shot to center field that allowed Andrew Navigato to score, giving the Mud Hens a comfortable cushion. Omaha tried to respond but ran into a brick wall-Navigato, Unroe, and Madris combined for a slick 5-4-3 double play, erasing any hope of a rally.

The fourth inning was quieter, though the Hens kept the pressure on with Unroe singling and Vilade drawing a walk. While they couldn't capitalize, the defense stayed rock-solid. A slick play from Unroe to Madris, followed by a flyout snagged by Baddoo, capped off another scoreless inning for Omaha.

In the sixth, the Mud Hens' bats caught fire again. Anthony Bemboom led off with a single before Wenceel Perez launched a two-run homer to right field, pushing Toledo's lead even further as Omaha continued to struggle offensively.

Navigato kept the heat coming in the seventh, smashing a triple deep into the outfield. Leonard brought him home with a sacrifice fly, and once again, the Hens followed it up with a 1-2-3 shutdown inning, showing no signs of letting up.

Unroe joined the home run party in the eighth, blasting his sixth of the season on a line drive over the fence, adding two more runs to the tally. Omaha finally broke through with a double and a throwing error, scraping together their lone run of the game, but it was far too little, too late.

By the ninth inning, Toledo's work was done. The Hens went down in order, but their strong lead was never in doubt. A quick 1-2-3 inning by the Mud Hens' defense sealed the deal, securing the victory.

Toledo will be back on the field tomorrow at 7:35 PM, looking to build on this dominant performance and secure another win against the Storm Chasers.

Notables:

Bligh Madris (1-5, 2RBI, HR)

Wenceel Perez (1-4, 2RBI, HR)

Riley Unroe (2-4, 3RBI, HR)

