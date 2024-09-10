SWB Game Notes - September 10

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-31, 63-70) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-26, 79-57)

Game 137 | Home Game 69 | PNC Field | Tuesday, September 10, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Kyle Tyler (5-4, 4.24) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 6.02)

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - JC Escarra found his groove at the plate this week at Syracuse. Escarra went 8-for-17 to bat .471 in five games. The lefty hit six home runs to help drive in a dozen runs, a fifth of the RailRiders runs scored in the series. He also scored nine of his own while walking, three times, more than he struck out, once. In the series opener, JC worked a double and walked before homering in his final plate appearance of the evening. He began Wednesday's contest with another two long balls, recording one in three consecutive at-bats. The 29-year-old swatted one more each on Friday and Saturday again in his first at-bats of the day. In the series finale, Escarra launched a grand slam for his sixth homer of the week, just the second hit by SWB this summer.

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit tied for second with three other teams in the second half as they are four games back of Columbus in the International League. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 13 games left to play.

OFFENSE OUTSTANDING- The SWB bats were outstanding last week, boasting the third highest average, .314, on the week. The team has totalled the most runs scored, 60, and the most homers, 16. This was the most long balls the team has hit in a single week.

MAGIC MAN - Josh Maciejewski is set to make his 17th appearance, tenth start of the season for the RailRiders. Maciejewski has a 6.02 earned run average in Triple-A iHe made four outings with NYY after his Major League debut for a 2.57 ERA. The lefty also pitched 12.2 innings for a 7.71 earned run average in Double-A.

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After the team swiped six this week they have totalled 217, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 20 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 259.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Three of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .230 average against this summer. Lehigh Valley hitters have worked a .255 average against lefties.

SAVE SITUATION - SWB recorded three saves last week to total 38 on the season. They are tied for the most saves in the IL with Omaha and Nashville. Anthony Misiewicz leads the team with eight.

