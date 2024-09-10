September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (61-77) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (62-75)

Tuesday, September 10 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-4, 3.31) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (3-8, 8.74)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville kick off a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the final home series of the 2024 season for the I-Cubs...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is scheduled to make his 10th start for Iowa today...Brandon went 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA (30 ER in 74.1 IP) in 15 outings with Double-A Tennessee...right-hander Connor Phillips is slated to make his 18th start for Louisville.

FINALE IN STP: Iowa dropped the series finale on Sunday by a 9-3 score at St. Paul... Kevin Alcántara and Brennen Davis each homered for the I-Cubs...starting pitcher Riley Thompson worked 6.0 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts.

SERIES WRAP UP: Iowa ended the six-game series against St. Paul winning two of the four games and getting outscored by a 37-35 margin...the I-Cubs played the Saints 24 times this season and posted a 11-13 record.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are matching up in a six-game series for the third time this season...the I-Cubs have gone 7-5 against the Bats including a series win from April 16-21 at Principal Park (4-2) and a series split at Louisville from May 28-June 2.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 27- 20 in one-run games this season with their 7-6 loss Thursday night...the I-Cubs have played the joint most one-run games in the International League with Jacksonville, who has gone 22-27 in such games this season.

HOMER HAPPY: The Iowa Cubs have hit at least two home runs in four consecutive games after Kevin Alcántara and Brennen Davis homered last night...it is tied for second-longest such streak for the I-Cubs this season following a seven-game stretch from May 9-16.

OUCH!: Friday night, Brennen Davis was hit by a pitch for the 11th time this season and the 31st time with Iowa...his 31 hit by pitches rank third-most in I-Cubs history trailing leaders Chad Meyers and Augie Ojeda (34).

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie went 2-for-5 Friday night with two home runs and five RBI...it marked his second multi-homer of the season following Aug. 25 at Toledo and the sixth of his career... the five RBI set a season high for Caissie and is one short of his career high of six set on April 12, 2023 at Montgomery with Double-A Tennessee...over the last two series, Caissie is batting .378 (14-for-37) with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 11 RBI in 11 games.

BIRDSELL ROLLING: Tonight's starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell has allowed just one run in his last 18.0 innings dating back to Aug. 22...during that time, he ranks among International League leaders in ERA (1st, 0.50), strikeouts (1st, 23), innings pitched (T-1st, 18.0), WHIP (3rd, 0.72) and opponents' average (3rd, .156)...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in six straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022.

LONGSHOT: Outfielder Brennen Davis hit his 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning off St. Paul's Caleb Baragar ...the homer traveled 445 feet which is tied for the fourth-longest home run by an I-Cub this season trailing Alexander Canario's 466-foot blast on May 30 at Louisville.

THROWING HEAT: Thursday night, Daniel Palencia threw three pitches over 100 MPH in 2.0 scoreless innings...he has thrown the second-most pitches over 100 MPH (101) in the minor leagues this year trailing leader Zach Maxwell (128).

BRIGHTER DAYS: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 18-14 in their last 32 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last five series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis) and a series loss at St. Paul in which they won two of the six games.

