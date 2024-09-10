Gorman Smacks Two Homers to Lead Redbirds Past Sounds

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Second baseman Nolan Gorman powered the Memphis offense in the first two innings to take a commanding 5-0 lead. The left-handed hitter hit a home run in both the first and second inning, his first multi-homer game with the Redbirds this season. Gorman has now hit six home runs since being optioned to Memphis. The infielder went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (9-8) continued his hot stretch on Tuesday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four in 5.0 innings of work. Ryan Loutos (S, 16) worked a perfect ninth to nail down the victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Tuesday, September 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

